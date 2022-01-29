3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $211,900

Be the first to know
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
David Cortez Marshall Jr., 30, of Orangeburg, has pleaded guilty today to defrauding the Orangeburg County School District of over $550,000.
Orangeburg County
A morning fire in Denmark resulted in the death of a 93-year-old woman on Thursday.
An Elloree woman has been identified as the pedestrian who died following a Sunday night collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deput…
A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck near Elloree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
Orangeburg County
The Orangeburg County School District will hold meetings throughout the county to gain public input on its $190 million building plan.
A former Orangeburg County School District employee has admitted stealing approximately $550,000 from the district during 2020.
