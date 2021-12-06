3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $200,500

This charming 3 Bedroom - 2 Full Bath home offers gorgeous hardwood floors, gas logs, and a beautiful master suite and very nice built in office area. This updated home is perfect for a buyer searching for an split / open floorplan. Out back you will find a large back porch and HUGE back yard. Home has security system and comes with ALL Appliances - If you're looking for a perfect home...Look no further.. Come check it out!