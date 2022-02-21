Great home centrally located to all your in-town needs. Special features include: formal living room, dining room/office, kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast room overlooking the backyard, large laundry room, master bedroom with ensuite, hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Outside you will find large back yard with swimming pool. Your new home awaits you.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $199,000
