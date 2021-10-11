3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $185,000

This nice 3bd 2bth home is located in a great location. Creekmoor subdivision is just minutes from Orangeburg between Columbia and Orangeburg. This home has been well kept and has nice hardwood floors throughout the common areas. The living area features cathedral ceilings. The open kitchen, dinning, living area, and large back deck make for great gatherings, bbq ect.... This home is located in a culdasac with no worries about through traffic. The kitchen features an Island with lots of cabinet and counter space. The back yard is fenced behind the home with a drive in gate. Call today for a tour 803-664-2770.