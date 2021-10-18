This nice 3bd 2bth home is located in a great location. Creekmoor subdivision is just minutes from Orangeburg between Columbia and Orangeburg. This home has been well kept and has nice hardwood floors throughout the common areas. The living area features cathedral ceilings. The open kitchen,dinning, living area, and large back deck make for great gatherings, bbq ect....Buyer and Buyers agentres ponsible to verify all pertinent info such as but not limited to sqft, school, property data ect....
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $185,000
