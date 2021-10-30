3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $185,000
Two 19-year-old Orangeburg men have been charged in the shooting that left two women dead and another injured.
An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend over the weekend, “causing a spinal fracture, several lacerations and extreme swel…
A Santee man is accused of holding a knife to a truck driver’s throat and taking $1,500 in cash from him, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’…
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died following vehicle collisions over the weekend.
A 27-year-old man is accused of recording a woman in the restroom at the Prince of Orange Mall without her consent on Monday morning.
The driver of a 2010 Toyota SUV died just before noon on Sunday after colliding with a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. High…
