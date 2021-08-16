Come view this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty in the Turkey Hill subdivision! This home offers over 1500 square feet of living space, a huge front porch, A SWIMMING POOL, all on .53 of an acre! Updated interior with eat-in kitchen, and a huge family room with a fireplace! New stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, new light fixtures, upgraded countertops, freshly painted throughout, updated vanities, and new hardware...the list goes on! Schedule your showing TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cope woman was shot and killed as she was riding with a friend on Thursday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office inciden…
Firefighters discovered human remains in a burning vehicle tucked away in a cemetery just outside of Holly Hill on Friday, Aug. 6.
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have extended the deadline for federally-funded e…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man killed at Vance party; suspect, 21, charged in death of 62-year-old
A 21-year-old Elloree man is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Robin Johnson at a Vance party on Sunday.
An Orangeburg man will serve two decades in prison in the 2019 shooting death of 68-year-old Bobby Scott Huggins.
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County
WATCH NOW: ‘My students are my life. They come first’; OCSD teachers, support staff, honored at event
A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Friday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff …
S.C. State is recognizing families with a tradition of attending the university.
Orangeburg County School District employees will get $200 if they’re vaccinated.