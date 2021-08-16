3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $185,000

Come view this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty in the Turkey Hill subdivision! This home offers over 1500 square feet of living space, a huge front porch, A SWIMMING POOL, all on .53 of an acre! Updated interior with eat-in kitchen, and a huge family room with a fireplace! New stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, new light fixtures, upgraded countertops, freshly painted throughout, updated vanities, and new hardware...the list goes on! Schedule your showing TODAY!