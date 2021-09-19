 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $185,000

Lovely home in Orangeburg! Spacious home with a large kitchen, popular white cabinetry and an eat-in area. Lovely brick fireplace to keep cozy on chilly evenings. Nice sized rooms, laminate flooring throughout. Tile in bathrooms. Floored attic storage gives you plenty of space. Double vanity in main bath. In-ground pool, rear deck and beautiful trees round out this corner lot gem!

