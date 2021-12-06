Just in time for the Holidays! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Brick Ranch. Formal Living and Dining, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace. Roomy Kitchen and Mud Room, 2 Car Garage and Pleanty of Room to Play in the Big Backyard. Conveniently Located Close to Shopping, just Outside of City Limits. One year Home Warranty for the Lucky New Owner! USDA eligibleSchedule your Private Tour Today.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $182,500
