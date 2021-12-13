3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $182,500

Just in time for the Holidays! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Brick Ranch. Formal Living and Dining, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace. Roomy Kitchen and Mudroom, 2 Car Garage and Plenty of Room to Play in the Big Backyard. Conveniently Located Close to Shopping, just Outside of City Limits. One year Home Warranty for the Lucky New Owner! Schedule your Private Tour Today.