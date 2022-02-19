 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $180,000

Brand new 3 BR & 2 BR one story construction home in Orangeburg! This floor plan offers so many upgrades: Luxury vinyl plank in kitchen, living room & hallway, decorate wall in living room, quart countertops in Kitchen, stainless appliances, high ceilings, box ceilings in master bedroom, side exterior deck, kitchen island, upgrade lighting package, custom master bedroom closet, double vanity in master bathroom, & so much more! This property won't long.

