3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $180,000

Don't miss your opportunity to call this 3 Bedroom 2bath beauty your home sweet home. Over 1,500 square feet of living space is offered in this brick ranch home. This home has had countertops updated, will have carpet replaced, freshly painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures in some areas, fireplace, and lets not forget the most important part...a huge back yard and NO HOA! More pics coming soon.

