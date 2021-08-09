Up for sale is a Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in the heart of Orangeburg area. Features: freshly interior paint, fully remodeled kitchen with all white cabinets, tile kitchen floorings and complete new bathroom with title floorings. All new kitchen faucet, and bathroom faucets, New Electric range/oven and microwave top. New windows, New Roofs, new lightings and updated 200AMS electrical panel and breakers. Hardwood floorings throughout and ceiling fans too all rooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $179,900
