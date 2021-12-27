3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $179,900

UNDER CONTRACT. This Beautiful 2500 Square Foot Ranch Rambler style home features large picture windows allowing plenty of natural light. This unique Home offers a bonus Family/Den, home office. A large Eat In kitchen with a Bright and airy stepdown Sunroom adjacent. Cathedral Ceiling boasts the Grand Living room with Dining area as a showcase feature. Large fenced backyard and so Much More. Prime Location. Priced to Sell. Home being sold Totally "AS Is". Welcome Home!