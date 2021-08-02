 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $175,000

Do not look any further because this home will not last long. Imagine walking into your new home with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and subway tile back splash in the kitchen. You will also be amazed of the custom tile work in the bathroom showers and open concept throughout the home. This home also has a new roof, ac unit, windows, and a 1 car garage. Schedule your private tour today.

