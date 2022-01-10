 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $174,400

Check out this super cool and unique home on over a half an acre. Customize it to your liking for a steal of a price! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Very large yard with upstairs balcony. Great location right off of Columbia Rd close to town, interstate, but just far enough out for privacy and seclusion. Take a tour ASAP before it's taken!

