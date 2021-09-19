3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $167,500

Completely remodeled brick ranch in choice neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers an open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors and much more! The spacious eat in kitchen offers new appliances bar, and is open to the formal dining area. Formal living room with fireplace and built ins. Primary owner suit has dual closets and private bath. Home also features a sunroom, covered front porch, garage, and storage buildings, and large corner lot is sure to please! Newer Roof, HVAC, Windows, and 1 year home buyer warranty.