 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $167,500

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $167,500

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $167,500

Completely remodeled brick ranch in choice neighborhood! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home offers an open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, and much more. The Spacious Eat-In Kitchen offers New Appliance, Bar and is Open to the Formal Dining Area. Formal Living Room with fireplace and built ins. Primary Owner Suite has Dual Closets and Private Bath. home also features a Sunroom, Coverd Front Porch, Garage, and Storage Buildings, and Large Corner lot is sure to please!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News