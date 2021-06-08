WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! HOME NEWLY RENOVATED, ALL NEW WINDOWS, NEW ROOF, NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL ALL REDONE IN 2021. THE HOME BOAST OF 3 FULL BEDROOM AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ALL 3 BATHROOMS WITH TILED FLOOR TO CEILING SHOWERS. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. THE HOME SITS ON A PRIVATE LOT WITH NO NEIGHBORS ON EITHER SIDE. OVER A HALF ACRE LOT. VERY PRIVATE. HOME HAS A HUGE BACK YARD THAT IS FENCED IN. HAS 2 CARPORTS AND AMPLE PARKING. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS IN EACH ROOM. YOUR NEW HOME AWAITS CONTACT ME TO TODAY TO VIEW! *home still under renovation has about 2 more weeks of work left to be completed. Thats why no pics of inside. Call to View! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $165,000
