3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $163,000

Welcome to 2294 Columbia Road! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on .44 of an acre with a large fenced in backyard. Spacious rooms, and clean throughout, this home has been loved and taken care of. There is a workshop/storage area in the backyard with 2 roll up doors and a patio area with privacy fence perfect for your next backyard BBQ! Convenient to all locations, this home sits on the corner of Columbia Road and Marshall Street. 5 minutes away from I-26. Call today for a showing!