3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $159,900

A 26-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of fleeing from police and pistol-whipping a woman.
Someone fired several shots into a vehicle containing two children after an argument with the children’s mother, according to an Orangeburg Co…
Suspect sought in Cameron shooting; 30-year-old shot in chest; women accused of not reporting incident
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 29-year-old accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think I might be staying with my girlfriend out of guilt. She's done so much for me and helped me through such rough times i…
A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of assaulting a 79-year-old and another man on Friday.
A 23-year-old man was shot by two strangers in the City of Orangeburg this week.
A Mercedes struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night near Norway.
A 19-year-old North man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.