Don't Miss this Opportunity! Move in Ready, Well Maintained, and Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath Brick Home with Newer Roof and HVAC. This Home boasts Hardwood Floors, Roomy Eat in Kitchen, Generous Mud Room, Screened Porch, and 2 Car attached Carport!! The Large Back Yard with Mature Landscaping, Arbor, and Storage Shed Offers a Private Retreat. One Year Home Warranty Coverage for New Homeowner. Schedule Your Private Tour Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $155,000
A 22-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.
Deputies allege they found a stolen pistol, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash after a vehicle ran over the IHOP’s landscaping on Friday.
A 38-year-old Orangeburg man was shot multiple times in his car in the Cope area, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
A person in a motorized wheelchair died after being struck by two vehicles in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Troop…
The City of Orangeburg is purchasing a number of downtown properties with an eye toward rehabilitation and revitalization.
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
South Carolina State University alumna Dr. Tia Jones was named the 2022 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year by the South…
BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course has reopened under new ownership.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Traffic was halted temporarily on U.S. Highway 301’s two southbound lanes following a multi-vehicle crash near Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon.