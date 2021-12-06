3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $155,000

Don't Miss this Opportunity! Move in Ready, Well Maintained, and Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath Brick Home with Newer Roof and HVAC. This Home boasts Hardwood Floors, Roomy Eat in Kitchen, Generous Mud Room, Screened Porch, and 2 Car attached Carport!! The Large Back Yard with Mature Landscaping, Arbor, and Storage Shed Offers a Private Retreat. One Year Home Warranty Coverage for New Homeowner. Schedule Your Private Tour Today!