AMAZING FULLY REMODELED 3 BDRM 1.5 BATH HOME ON .6 ACRE CORNER LOT IN A DESIRABLE QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. FRESH PAINT, NEW ROOF, NEW FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THIS WONT LAST LONG COME VIEW THIS HOME TODAY!!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $149,999
