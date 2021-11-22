 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $149,500

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $149,500

Home has been updated some. Painting, some bathrooms renovations. Nice quiet street. Ready for occupancy. Has stacked washer and dryer in cabinet in kitchen.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News