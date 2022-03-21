 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $147,000

This spacious home on a hill is nestled within the heart of Orangeburg. It is perfect for a first-time home buyer and/or investor. This home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A screened in back porch to enjoy the evening breeze. This home is a must see in person.

