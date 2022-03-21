 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $146,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $146,000

Settle into the comfort of this 1752-SF vinyl-siding ranch style home in Orangeburg. You'll enjoy 3BR/2BA, formal living room, kitchen, dining room, family room with stove-insert fireplace, utility/laundry room, single attached garage, large workshop and fenced backyard. Call today to schedule your showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News