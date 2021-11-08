 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $145,000

Rich, charming, and cozy are the words that will invade your mind when you see this property. This recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home has alot to offer and will amaze you when you walk through the door. The refinished hardwoods, tall ceilings, and beautiful crown molding truly has kept the character in this home. The kitchen is exquisite with quartz counter tops, white cabinets and a beautiful backsplash that ties it all in together. Newer roof, new windows and much more. Come tour today.

