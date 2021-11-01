3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $140,000

Enjoy the comfort of this cozy home! This pristine little beauty is nestled on a quiet lot. If you are looking for a move in ready property, this could be he perfect match! New flooring has been installed and walls have been freshly painted. The kitchen showcases modern countertops, updated backsplash, and modern appliances. The outdoor spaces include an inviting front porch, deck, large metal storage building, and a sizable recreational shed. Come view all that his home has to offer!