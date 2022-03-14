 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $135,000

Wonderful well kept ranch home in the Brookdale neighborhood. Special features include: spacious living room, large eat-in kitchen, finished garage perfect for an extra hangout space or bedroom, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a spacious master bedroom with ensuite. The backyard has a large fenced in yard and the front yard views are of Brookdale School. Showings to begin on March 18, 2022.

