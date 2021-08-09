 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $135,000

THIS IS A MUST SEE! COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! New roof, windows, doors, floors, etc. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus a 1 acre lot! Convenient location! Call to see today. This one won''t last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News