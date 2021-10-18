 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $122,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $122,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $122,000

Popular neighborhood outside of city limits with all the conveniences of shopping and schools Large great room ,600 sq ft screen porch on back. .Has a current Renter.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News