3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $115,000

Great Rental, Investment Property or Family Home, LG Corner Lot, conveniently located to all Amenities, Schools, College & Universities. Cozy 3 BR, 1 1/2 BA home has Updated Baths w/NEW Vanities, Sinks, & Toilets, NEW Windows & Roof replaced 3 Yrs ago, , NEW Ceiling Fans, NEW Kitchen Flooring, & Freshly Painted Interior. Snuggle up to the Wood Burning Fireplace on those cool Fall nights. Newly planted Apple, Peach & Pear Trees, Grow your own veggies in the established garden. It's a must see!