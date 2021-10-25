Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with original oak hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Located just outside the city limits of Orangeburg and nestled in a quiet family friendly neighborhood. Don't miss this rare find on a corner .32 acre lot. Home also has an additional living room/family room area that is perfect for that extra space you are looking for. There have been some updates too! New HVAC installed in 2018, new roof and windows in 2018, new flooring in kitchen and breakfast room 2018. Updated vanities and toilets in both bathrooms also updated in 2018. Entire home has new insulation in the ceilings, and new ceiling fans. There are no restrictions or HOA, so animals are welcome over here. Additional storage on the back of the home with a fully fenced back yard with space to roam. Do you like Pecans, this year they canned 200 quarts. Fruit trees to include a pear tree that's waiting on its partridge to come on over and find their way home. Convenient to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. SC State University and hospital are also in close proximity! Opportunity awaits!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $112,111
