 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $110,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $110,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $110,000

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home just over 1,000 sq.ft sitting on over half an acre quiet and peaceful lot overlooking acres and acres of farmland. This home has had the same renters for the last 5 plus years. You can purchase this home as an investment and continue to rent it out, or buy it as your primary residence.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News