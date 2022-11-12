 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $1,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $1,000

New 3bed 2 bath mobile home. Open concept. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and pantry. Central heat and air. Washer and Dryer connections. No pets allowed. ***If applying, NO refund for application fee. Application can be done at www.southcarolinainvestmentfirm.com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News