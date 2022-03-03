3 Bedroom Home in Norway - $99,000

Looking for a nice quiet place to call home? You've found it. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is tucked away in a quiet area just outside of town on 1.7 areas of land. Only being about 40 miles from Columbia and less than 20 miles from Orangeburg, you have the luxury of being close to the city and going home to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city lifestyle. This home comes with some unique features, appliances and hvac that are only about 6 months old and roof as another 10+ years or so of life remaining. Priced to sell, this home wont last long. Contact me now to make an appointment to view.