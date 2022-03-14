 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Norway - $129,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is just what you've been looking for! Consisting of 1185 square feet, this home has a very functional floor plan with no space wasted. Sitting on half of an acre, the backyard is partially fenced and sellers are leaving a large storage shed. There is a single carport on this home that is currently not used due to there being a wheel chair ramp in its place. This ramp can stay or go with the purchase of this home depending on the buyers preference.

