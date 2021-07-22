 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North - $90,000

Great home on a large private 1 acre lot located in North SC. Rural area with no HOA. Inviting fenced back yard with storage shed and lots of space to create an outdoor oasis. The home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bath , a formal living room with a natural brick fireplace and an additional family room with a large laundry room. Seller is attempting a short sale

