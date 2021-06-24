In small town and convenient to all small town amenities. Has work shop and detached carport in rear and on a corner lot. Home has two bath areas but master bath gutted for remodel. Home needs the remodeling to be finished. Make it your own. Lots of space and potential. Property sold "as is".
3 Bedroom Home in North - $64,997
