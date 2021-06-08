3 Bedroom Home in North - $59,000

A nice fixer-upper on a double lot. The size of both lots is 4.67 acres. The owner started fixing up the home but has decided to sell it in its current condition. A second bathroom was being added. TM# 0062-00-09-006 is included in the sale. The house is under a termite bond with Clark's Termite and Pest control. The front porch is enclosed and the laundry area is in the enclosed area off the right side of the house in the room with the panel box. The house sits on parcel A. Sold as-is. View More