3 Bedroom Home in North - $400,000

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath Home on 4.6 Acres. Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, Hardwood Floors, and Well Appointed Kitchen offering Granite and Stainless appliances. From the Wrap around Front Porch to the Huge Screened Back Porch this home is Impressive. Enjoy your privacy on this Secluded Property Beautifully Landscaped within minutes of Conveniences.