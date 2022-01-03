3 Bedroom Home in North - $232,500

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Orangeburg
A former Orangeburg County School District employee is accused of defrauding the district by overcharging it for classroom cameras during the …
A vehicle fire damaged Captain D’s at Broughton and Fischer streets on Saturday night.
Investigators are seeking the person who robbed a local dollar store at gunpoint, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.
An Orangeburg woman is accused of stabbing a man in his side on Christmas morning, puncturing his liver and a kidney.
Orangeburg County
Two ATMs were damaged by people who attempted to break into them early Wednesday morning, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
A Saturday night fire temporarily shuttered Captain D’s, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Anthony Robinson.
South Carolina State University is considering using federal coronavirus relief funds for everything from scholarships to improving informatio…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.