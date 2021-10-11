 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North - $125,000

Home on 16 wooded acres. Would make for a great hunting club or weekend getaway! Home needs some TLC. Located close to Swansea, North and Orangeburg. An old store sits on the property, very private!

