3 Bedroom Home in North - $104,900

Nice 3BR/2BA All Brick Ranch-Style Home on Large .98 Acre Lot in Cozy Out of Town Location!! Home Boasts Living Room w/FP, Good-Sized E-In Kitchen, Spacious Throughout w/Additional Family Room and a Large Laundry/Mud Room Too!! Plus, Enjoy the Convenience of the Attached 2-Car Carport in the Rear!! Property is Inviting w/Nice Curb Appeal and a Fully Fenced-In Rear Yard, Oversized Storage Shed w/Covered Deck Attached and a Dog Kennel-Type Additional Outbuilding in the Rear As Well!! Call Now and Make This One Yours!! Priced for a Quick Sale!!