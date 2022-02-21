 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in North - $104,900

3 Bedroom Home in North - $104,900

Nice 3BR/2BA All Brick Ranch-Style Home on Large .98 Acre Lot in Cozy Out of Town Location!! Home Boasts Living Room w/FP, Good-Sized E-In Kitchen, Spacious Throughout w/Additional Family Room and a Large Laundry/Mud Room Too!! Plus, Enjoy the Convenience of the Attached 2-Car Carport in the Rear!! Property is Inviting w/Nice Curb Appeal and a Fully Fenced-In Rear Yard, Oversized Storage Shed w/Covered Deck Attached and a Dog Kennel-Type Additional Outbuilding in the Rear As Well!! Call Now and Make This One Yours!! Priced for a Quick Sale!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News