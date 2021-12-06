 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $89,250

Cozy 3BR All Brick Ranch-Style Home w/Covered Front Porch on Great Oversized Flat Corner Lot!! Home Additionally Boasts a New Roof, New H/W Heater, New Bathroom Vanity, Plus Fresh Paint and New Carpet and Flooring Too!! Pleasing Small Neighborhood Country Location Between Neeses, Norway and Springfield, SC with Elementary School Very Close Nearby!! Come See This Adorable Little Gem and Make This One Yours!! Address for This Property is Actually 211 Baxter CIRCLE, Neeses, SC!! Call Now!!

