Cozy 3BR All Brick Ranch-Style Home w/Covered Front Porch on Great Oversized Flat Corner Lot!! Home Additionally Boasts a New Roof, New H/W Heater, New Bathroom Vanity, Plus Fresh Paint and New Carpet and Flooring Too!! Pleasing Small Neighborhood Country Location Between Neeses, Norway and Springfield, SC with K-12 Local School Very Close Nearby!! Come See This Adorable Little Gem and Make This One Yours!! Call Now!!
3 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $84,600
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An early Friday morning crash took the lives of one current South Carolina State University student and a recent S.C. State graduate. Three ot…
An early morning crash claimed the lives of a South Carolina State University student and a graduate in Orangeburg on Friday.
A day after women's basketball coach Audra Smith filed a class-action and individual lawsuit against South Carolina State University, Smith ha…
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Three Eutawville men have been found guilty of murdering four people in the Holly Hill area.
Investigators are looking for two suspects in Tuesday’s fatal shooting, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
Longtime Calhoun County Councilman David Summers, who led council for four decades, died early Saturday. He was 81.
A Eutawville man who was considered missing returned home on Monday, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.