3 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $84,400

  Updated
Cozy 3BR All Brick Ranch-Style Home w/Covered Front Porch on Great Oversized Flat Corner Lot!! Home Additionally Boasts a New Roof, New H/W Heater, New Bathroom Vanity, Plus Fresh Paint and New Carpet and Flooring Too!! Pleasing Small Neighborhood Country Location Between Neeses, Norway and Springfield, SC with K-12 Local School Very Close Nearby!! Come See This Adorable Little Gem and Make This One Yours!! Call Now!!

