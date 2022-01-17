 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $321,000

Super 36 acres,3 well stocked ponds, 1 pond natural, large workshop, 2 car carport, separate storage building, all metal roof, new hardwood floors, fresh paint. Kitchen must be finished, comes with furnishings. Washer/dryer. Contact agent for more information.

