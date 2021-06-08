Brick home on large lot with additional storage shed in back yard. The home needs some TLC like painting, new fixtures, etc. Would be great for an investor or flipper, power is on! Lots of potential for this cute ranch style home! A single story, full brick home on a corner lot of this size is a gem! Make your best offer! This one won't last long! MOTIVATED SELLER! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $28,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County
A 39-year-old Bowman man died after his vehicle crashed into some trees as he was being chased by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Sunday afternoon,…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Several shooting incidents have been reported in Orangeburg County since Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.
An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a person who was trying to drive away from him.
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a stolen truck died in a crash after fleeing law enforcement in a two-county chase on M…
Benedict College on Sunday announced the death of football player Marlon Black.
The City of Orangeburg is targeting areas it considers blighted.